EDF says individuals detained after breaking into Cruas nuclear plant

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said several individuals were detained after breaking into the Cruas nuclear plant in southern France, adding that the incident had no impact on nuclear security.

The utility said the individuals broke into the plant early this morning but did not reach the nuclear section.

EDF did not say who was behind the incident but earlier on Tuesday Greenpeace had released a statement claiming responsibility, saying that around 20 of its members had broken into the Cruas site to protest against security risks posed by nuclear power.

Last month, Greenpeace activists had also broken through two security barriers and launched fireworks from inside the grounds of EDF’s Cattenom nuclear plant in northeast France to prove how easy it is to break into a nuclear plant.

The French parliament is planning an investigation into nuclear security following a recent report about the vulnerability of the country’s nuclear reactors to outside attacks.