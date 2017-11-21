FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF reports quality control failings regarding some rods at nuclear reactors
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 2 days ago

EDF reports quality control failings regarding some rods at nuclear reactors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - EDF (EDF.PA) said on Tuesday it had been informed about shortcomings found in quality controls on a small number of rods installed at its French nuclear sites.

Electrical power pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain, near Valenciennes, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol )

EDF said the discovery was made by nuclear equipment manufacturer Areva on 14 of 2,600,000 rods installed at its reactors across France.

“Areva notified the EDF Group of quality control deviations on certain rods used to manufacture fuel assemblies. The supplier is not able to demonstrate that quality control substantiating leak tightness of these rods has been properly performed,” EDF said in a statement.

The rods involved are in use at the Golfech 2, Flamanville 1 and Cattenom 3 reactors, while 11 others were not installed. EDF said the findings would have no operational impact.

France depends on nuclear power for more than 75 percent of its electricity, and EDF union members have warned of a risk of blackouts this winter due to nuclear reactor outages.

Last week, EDF said future nuclear reactor maintenance outages could be longer than expected and that these could weigh on its 2018 core earnings.

EDF lowered its 2018 core earnings forecast to a range of 14.6-15.3 billion euros (12.9-13.56 billion pounds) from at least 15.2 billion.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.