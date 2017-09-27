Italy's Edison agrees to buy 1 million tons/y of U.S. LNG from Venture Global

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Edison Company is seen at the hydroelectric power plant "Carlo Esterle" of the Edison Energy near Milan, northern Italy, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Edison, the Italian utility owned by France’s EDF (EDF.PA), has agreed to buy 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year from Venture Global LNG, the companies said on Wednesday.

The LNG will come from the Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility Venture Global is developing in the United States, a joint statement by the two companies said.

Under the deal Edison will buy the gas on a free-on-board basis for a period of 20 years starting from when the facility begins commercial operations in 2021.