FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World News
February 19, 2018 / 7:42 AM / a day ago

Egypt says three soldiers killed in campaign against militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Three Egyptian soldiers have been killed in a 10-day-old campaign against Islamist militants focussed on the Sinai peninsula, Egypt’s military said on Monday.

It was the first time the military has reported its own casualties since it launched the operation on Feb. 9. The statement did not say where or when the soldiers had died.

The military says it has killed dozens of militants and arrested hundreds of suspected fighters and criminals in the operation, which is taking place ahead of a three-month deadline that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi set to clear North Sinai of jihadists.

A group of Sinai-based jihadists swore allegiance to Islamic State in 2014. Attacks by the militants have killed hundreds of soldiers and police and scores of civilians.

Sisi is seeking re-election in March when he will run virtually unopposed.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and John Davison; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.