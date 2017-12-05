Egypt's Atoll gas field begins test production - minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - Test production at Egypt’s Atoll offshore gas field began on Tuesday with a production capacity of 300 million cubic feet per day, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said.

Actual production would begin in the third week of December, El Molla told Reuters.

BP decided in November 2015 to fast-track the development of Atoll, estimated to contain 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas and 31 million barrels of condensates.