FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Saudi Aramco has supplied 1 million barrels of crude to Egyptian refineries in November, December - minister
Sections
Featured
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Economy
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
sport
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
Pictures of the year
Pictures
Pictures of the year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#News
December 17, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 2 days ago

Exclusive: Saudi Aramco has supplied 1 million barrels of crude to Egyptian refineries in November, December - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, has supplied 1 million barrels of crude oil to Egyptian refineries, Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters on Sunday.

Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Egypt and Saudi Arabia will be studying the economic feasibility of continuing to refine Saudi crude in Egyptian refineries by the start of 2018, El Molla said.

Saudi Arabia agreed in April last year to provide Egypt with 700,000 tonnes of refined oil products a month for five years.

Reporting by Abdelrahman Adel; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.