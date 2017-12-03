FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Egyptian premier says still considering presidential bid
Sections
Featured
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
yemen
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
health
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2017 / 9:22 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Former Egyptian premier says still considering presidential bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian premier Ahmed Shafik said on Sunday he was still considering his presidential bid and exploring the idea further now that he is in Egypt, according to a televised interview on Sunday in which he denied authorities had kidnapped him.

“Today I am here in the country, so I think I am free to deliberate further on the issue, to explore and go down and talk to people in the street ... so there’s a chance now to investigate more and see exactly what is needed ... to feel out if this is the logical choice,” Shafik said.

The interview on private Dream TV channel was Shafik’s first public appearance since leaving the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for Cairo. His family said he was “kidnapped” and sources said he had been picked up by Egyptian officials at Cairo airport.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Patrick Markey and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.