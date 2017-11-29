FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian presidential hopeful says barred from travel from UAE
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 7:35 PM / Updated a day ago

Egyptian presidential hopeful says barred from travel from UAE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Former Egyptian Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq, who told Reuters on Wednesday he intended to run in the presidential election early next year, told pan-Arab TV channel Al Jazeera that the United Arab Emirates had barred him from travelling.

File photo shows former presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

Shafiq, an ex-air force commander and presidential candidate, said earlier he had planned to return to Cairo in the coming days from his current location in the UAE, a close ally of Egypt.

UAE officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Mark Heinrich

