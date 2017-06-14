FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Egypt's parliament approves transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia
#World News
June 14, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 2 months ago

Egypt's parliament approves transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's parliament approved a treaty ceding sovereignty over two uninhabited Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, House of Representatives Speaker Ali Abdelaal said on Wednesday.

The treaty must now be ratified by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a formality.

Sisi's government last year announced a maritime demarcation agreement with Saudi Arabia, which has given billions of dollars of aid to Egypt, ceding control of the islands of Tiran and Sanafir to the Gulf kingdom.

Reporting by Nashat Hamdy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Giles Elgood

