Two killed, three wounded in Egypt attack near Luxor - ministry

ESNA, Egypt (Reuters) - A policeman and a civilian were killed and three people wounded in an attack late on Thursday on a patrol in Esna, south of Luxor, the Interior Ministry said.

The police patrol had stopped a vehicle and when stopped, two gunmen fired on the patrol, the ministry said in a statement.

One of the perpetrators were arrested while the other fled, the ministry said, adding that the wounded have been transferred to hospital.

Attacks on security forces have been common in Egypt since the army, led by general-turned-President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Mursi in 2013 following mass protests against his rule.

In recent months, attacks have expanded to target Egypt's Coptic Christians, the country's largest minority.