Islamic State claims two rockets fired from Sinai into Israel
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 6 days ago

Islamic State claims two rockets fired from Sinai into Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic state has claimed responsibility for two rockets fired on Sunday from Egypt’s Sinai peninsula into Israel, an official statement by the group said on Monday.

“The fighters confronted Israeli jets that flew above the state and targeted the Eshkol compound with two Grad rockets,” the statement said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage and the group did not provide evidence for its claim.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

