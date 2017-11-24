Egypt delays Rafah border opening after Sinai attack - MENA state news

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has delayed the opening of the Egypt-Gaza Rafah border crossing due to security concerns after a North Sinai attack on a mosque killed more than 200 people, MENA state news agency said on Friday, citing the Palestinian embassy in Cairo.

The border was to reopen for three days to allow travel from both sides, the agency said.

Palestinian rivals Hamas and Fatah agreed to hand over responsibility for the Rafah crossing to a unity government as part of a deal brokered by Cairo last month.