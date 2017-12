WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and condemned an attack by a gunman on a Coptic Orthodox church and a Christian-owned shop near Cairo, the White House said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing sweeping tax overhaul legislation into law in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo