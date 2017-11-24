Trump to call Egypt's president after mosque attack - tweet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would call Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss Friday’s terrorist attack at a mosque in North Sinai that left more than 230 people dead.
“Will be calling the President of Egypt in a short while to discuss the tragic terrorist attack, with so much loss of life,” Trump said in a post on Twitter. The call is scheduled for 3 p.m. (2000 GMT), according to White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.
