Trump to call Egypt's president after mosque attack - tweet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would call Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss Friday’s terrorist attack at a mosque in North Sinai that left more than 230 people dead.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

“Will be calling the President of Egypt in a short while to discuss the tragic terrorist attack, with so much loss of life,” Trump said in a post on Twitter. The call is scheduled for 3 p.m. (2000 GMT), according to White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.