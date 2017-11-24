FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. condemns attack at mosque in Egypt - White House statement
November 24, 2017 / 5:14 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. condemns attack at mosque in Egypt - White House statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned an attack on a mosque in Egypt on Friday, the White House said in a statement that also called on the international community to strengthen its efforts to defeat terrorist groups.

“We must collectively discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said following the attack, in which more than 230 people died while attending prayers. Trump, in a tweet earlier on Friday, called the attack “horrible.”

Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama

