Egypt hangs four convicted of deadly 2015 bomb attack
#Middle East & North Africa
January 2, 2018 / 11:34 AM / a day ago

Egypt hangs four convicted of deadly 2015 bomb attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has hanged four men convicted by a military court of killing three military students in a bombing in 2015, security sources said on Tuesday.

It was the second reported multiple execution of convicted Islamist militants in a week. A week ago Egypt hanged 15 men accused of deadly attacks in the Sinai peninsula, believed to be the largest number of people executed in a single day since President Abdel Fateh al-Sisi took power.

The latest executions were carried out in the Borg al-Arab prison, west of the coastal city of Alexandria, after the military appeals court rejected appeals by the defendants, the sources said.

The four were hanged for their role in a bombing in the Nile Delta town of Kafr al-Sheikh that took place during violence that followed the ouster of President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood. Sisi, then the military chief, removed Mursi in mid-2013 after mass protests against Mursi’s rule.

The court also sentenced three others in absentia to death, and jailed eight others, including Salah al-Feki, head of the Muslim Brotherhood’s administrative office in Kafr al-Sheikh.

Authorities banned the Brotherhood and declared it a terrorist organisation after Mursi was deposed, arresting thousands of its members and supporters.

Since then, Egypt has faced a growing insurgency from Islamic State fighters in the Sinai Peninsula.

(This story corrects date of attack to 2015 not 2014.)

Reporting by Haitham Ahmed and Mohamed Abdellah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Peter Graff

