FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electra Private Equity makes shareholder return of 21 percent
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 7, 2017 / 7:50 AM / a day ago

Electra Private Equity makes shareholder return of 21 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Electra Private Equity (ELTA.L) said on Thursday that it made a total shareholder return of 21 percent in the year ended September and cut annual management expenses by over 80 percent.

Electra earlier this year split from its investment manager Electra Partners, now renamed Epiris, and is reorganising its structure.

One of Britain’s oldest private equity firms, Electra, under pressure to improve shareholder returns from activist investor Edward Bramson, said in October that it will pay a 350 million pound special dividend and suspended new investments after a strategic review.

Electra said on Thursday that it would not pay an ordinary dividend for the year, because of the “exceptional level of special dividends” already paid.

The company’s investments include restaurant chain TGI Fridays and online photo printing company Photobox.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.