FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eletrobras close to sell stakes in wind farms, power lines - CEO
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 10, 2017 / 8:51 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Eletrobras close to sell stakes in wind farms, power lines - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will soon announce agreements to sell minority stakes in projects such as wind farms and power transmission lines, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr told Reuters on Friday.

The CEO of Eletrobras, as Brazil’s largest utility is known, said there is strong interest from investors in all of the stakes it is selling in 77 projects in the country. The Brazilian government has announced plans to privatize Eletrobras, but has yet to release the rules for the process.

Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.