Abu Dhabi's oil company ADNOC considering IPO in some services - CEO
#Business News
October 17, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 4 days ago

Abu Dhabi's oil company ADNOC considering IPO in some services - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is considering an initial public offering of minority stakes in some of its services, its chief executive Ahmed Al Jaber said on Tuesday.

Cars are seen an ADNOC petrol station in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

“Strategic partnerships are key to optimising our entire value chain and growing market share,” he said at the Oil and Money conference in London.

“We are considering potentially an IPO of minority stakes in our services ... ADNOC will remain wholly owned by one single shareholder, the Abu Dhabi government.”

Reporting by Julia Payne and Ron Bousso; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
