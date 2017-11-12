FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flydubai seeks bids for potential 175-jet order -sources
Sections
Featured
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
U.S.
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
BUSINESS
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2017 / 3:52 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Flydubai seeks bids for potential 175-jet order -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Budget carrier flydubai is in contact with Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) about a potential new order for up to 175 passenger jets, industry sources said on Sunday.

Flydubai, which along with long-haul cousin Emirates is owned by the government of Dubai, is already planning the next stage of its growth, months after taking delivery of the first of 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets, the sources said. The carrier’s current fleet are all Boeing jets.

Speaking to Reuters onboard a new flydubai 737 MAX at the Dubai Airshow, Chief Executive Ghaith al-Ghaith confirmed the airline was working on a new order but declined to discuss specifics.

With 737 MAX deliveries due to end in 2023, “we are definitely interested in a new order; we are working on a new order,” al-Ghaith said in an interview.

“We have the pleasure of time because we really don’t have to rush anything, but you will have something soon,” he said.

There were no immediate signs, however, that any order would be ready in time to be announced at the Nov. 12-16 airshow.

Asked about the request for proposals for 175 jets, al-Ghaith said, “With various suppliers we do a lot of transactions...(but) we only talk about it when it is done.”

Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.