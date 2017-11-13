FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Jet Airways in 'serious talks' for 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes
Sections
Featured
Big brother close ups boost China's tech sector
technology
Big brother close ups boost China's tech sector
Coral spawning spectacle on the Great Barrier Reef
environment
Coral spawning spectacle on the Great Barrier Reef
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 13, 2017 / 5:22 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

India's Jet Airways in 'serious talks' for 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Indian airline Jet Airways (JET.NS) is in “serious discussions” about ordering a further 75 Boeing (BA.N) 737 Max aircraft, having already ordered 75, chairman and founder Naresh Goyal told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

Naresh Goyal, chairman of India's Jet Airways, attends an interview with Reuters in Hong Kong April 14, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile (CHINA)

It was not immediately clear whether the additional order would be announced at the airshow.

The airline said last month it had agreed to buy 75 of the aircraft and that it could acquire another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.