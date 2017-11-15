FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE armed forces to buy five transport aircraft from Spain - statement
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
Sport
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2017 / 9:20 AM / a day ago

UAE armed forces to buy five transport aircraft from Spain - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The armed forces of the United Arab Emirates will buy five C-295 military transport aircraft and related services from Spain’s Airbus Defence and Space company, the UAE military said on Wednesday.

The deal was announced on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow by Major General Ishaq Saleh Al Baloushi, head of the Executive Administration of Industries and Development of Defense Capabilities at the UAE Defence Ministry. He didn’t say how much the contract was worth.

“This purchase highlights the commitment to the development of the Armed Forces and the provision of all the elements that enable them to carry out their responsibilities and fulfil their duties,” Baloushi said in a statement released by the UAE armed forces.

The UAE is a key member of a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in the Yemen war in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels marched on the southern port city of Aden and forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.