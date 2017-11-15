UAE armed forces to buy five transport aircraft from Spain - statement

DUBAI (Reuters) - The armed forces of the United Arab Emirates will buy five C-295 military transport aircraft and related services from Spain’s Airbus Defence and Space company, the UAE military said on Wednesday.

The deal was announced on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow by Major General Ishaq Saleh Al Baloushi, head of the Executive Administration of Industries and Development of Defense Capabilities at the UAE Defence Ministry. He didn’t say how much the contract was worth.

“This purchase highlights the commitment to the development of the Armed Forces and the provision of all the elements that enable them to carry out their responsibilities and fulfil their duties,” Baloushi said in a statement released by the UAE armed forces.

The UAE is a key member of a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in the Yemen war in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels marched on the southern port city of Aden and forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee.