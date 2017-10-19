FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 19, 2017 / 1:29 PM / in 2 days

UAE expands energy minister's portfolio to include industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has increased energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui’s responsibilities to include industry, state news agency WAM said on Thursday, as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

FILE PHOTO: UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

His portfolio now also covers manufacturing and advanced industries, bringing his job description in line with that of the energy minister of close ally and top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, where the energy ministry’s responsibilities was also recently extended to include electricity and industry.

The UAE, which is due to assume the rotating presidency of OPEC next year, wants to expand its refining and petrochemical industries.

The UAE also created several new government posts in the reshuffle including ministers of state for Artificial Intelligence and Food Security.

Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Greg Mahlich

