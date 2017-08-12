FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four UAE soldiers die after helicopter crash in Yemen - agency
August 12, 2017 / 3:24 AM / in 2 months

Four UAE soldiers die after helicopter crash in Yemen - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday that four of its soldiers died after their helicopter crashed during a routine mission in Yemen, the official news agency WAM reported.

They were “carrying out their normal mission in the Shabwa governorate in Yemen, where their helicopter had technical failure, which led to an emergency landing and hitting the ground,” the agency said.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition formed in 2015 to fight the Iran-aligned Houthi group, which controls most of northern Yemen and the capital Sanaa, in a war that has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than 3 million.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

