Enel says power plant seized as part of illegal waste probe

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel at their Rome headquarter November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have ordered the seizure of a power plant run by Italy’s biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) in southern Italy as part of a probe into illegal waste, Enel said on Thursday, confirming what a source had told Reuters.

“The measures regarding Enel Produzione’s power station regard the use of ashes in secondary production processes,” Enel said in a statement.

State-controlled Enel said it was confident it would be able to prove its production processes were proper and correct.

Seizure of the plant in Cerano in the southeastern Apulia region did not compromise operations at the plant, it added.

The source said prosecutors had also seized 500 million euros (440.28 million pounds)for alleged illicit profits as part of the investigation.