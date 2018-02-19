FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 19, 2018 / 1:55 PM / a day ago

Energean plans London listing in March, aims to raise $500 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Energean plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in March and aims to raise about $500 million (356.53 million pounds), the Greek energy company said on Monday.

Sources had told Reuters in November that the company was considering a London listing to raise cash for a $1.5 billion development of the Karish and Tanin fields off Israel’s coast.

Energean, a private exploration and production company operating in the eastern Mediterranean, bought the Karish and Tanin licences in December 2016.

Editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.