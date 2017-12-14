FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Engie to keep split management roles after chairman retires - Les Echos
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

France's Engie to keep split management roles after chairman retires - Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government has decided to keep the chairman and chief executive roles at utility Engie separate and find a successor to chairman Gerard Mestrallet once he retires in 2018, business daily Les Echos said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Engie logo is pictured on working helmets during a press visit at Engie windfarm in Radenac in Brittany, France, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Citing a government source, the newspaper said Isabelle Kocher, the current CEO, had failed to convince the French state, a major shareholder with a 24 percent stake in the company, to merge the two functions.

No one at the French finance ministry was immediately available for comment. A spokeswoman at Engie declined to comment.

Reporting by Michel Rose, Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Matthias Blamont

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
