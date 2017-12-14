France's Engie to keep split management roles after chairman retires - Les Echos

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government has decided to keep the chairman and chief executive roles at utility Engie separate and find a successor to chairman Gerard Mestrallet once he retires in 2018, business daily Les Echos said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Engie logo is pictured on working helmets during a press visit at Engie windfarm in Radenac in Brittany, France, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Citing a government source, the newspaper said Isabelle Kocher, the current CEO, had failed to convince the French state, a major shareholder with a 24 percent stake in the company, to merge the two functions.

No one at the French finance ministry was immediately available for comment. A spokeswoman at Engie declined to comment.