March 10, 2018 / 2:55 PM / a day ago

Italy's Eni and Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to sign deal on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI/MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni (ENI.MI) and state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) are expected to sign a deal on Sunday, the Italian government and a source said.

A logo of the ENI is seen at the petrol station in Rome, Italy, April 9 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

A statement from the Italian prime minister’s office said a signing ceremony was scheduled to take place after premier Paolo Gentiloni meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the Emirates Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

It gave no details of the agreement between Eni and ADNOC.

Eni will sign an offshore concession agreement with ADNOC, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, declining to be identified as the deal was not yet public.

    Eni and ADNOC declined to comment.

    Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dale Hudson

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
