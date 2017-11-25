FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni says seizure of measurement devices in its Italian refineries lifted
November 25, 2017 / 4:05 PM / a day ago

Eni says seizure of measurement devices in its Italian refineries lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Prosecutors have lifted a court seizure order on measurement devices in Eni’s (ENI.MI) refineries and storage facilities in Italy, the Italian energy company said on Saturday.

The devices were seized by tax police on Nov. 22 as part of a probe into alleged tax evasion. Eni, which denied any wrongdoing, said the seizure order could lead to the shutdown of its refining and fuel supply activities.

“The decision (to lift the order) has been taken following commitments made by the company, which is a third party (in the case) not under investigation,” Eni said in a statement. It gave no further details.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
