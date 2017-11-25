Eni says seizure of measurement devices in its Italian refineries lifted

ROME (Reuters) - Prosecutors have lifted a court seizure order on measurement devices in Eni’s (ENI.MI) refineries and storage facilities in Italy, the Italian energy company said on Saturday.

The devices were seized by tax police on Nov. 22 as part of a probe into alleged tax evasion. Eni, which denied any wrongdoing, said the seizure order could lead to the shutdown of its refining and fuel supply activities.

“The decision (to lift the order) has been taken following commitments made by the company, which is a third party (in the case) not under investigation,” Eni said in a statement. It gave no further details.