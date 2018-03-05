Italy court postpones to May 14 trial of Eni, Shell over Nigeria

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian court on Monday postponed to May 14 the start of a trial of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Eni (ENI.MI) executives over alleged corruption in Nigeria.

FILE PHOTO: Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The decision confirms what three sources had told Reuters on Friday. The trial was originally expected to start on Monday.

The case involves the 2011 purchase by Eni and Shell of Nigeria of Nigeria’s OPL-245 offshore oilfield - one of Africa’s most valuable oil blocks - for about $1.3 billion (941.07 million pounds).

Milan prosecutors allege bribes were paid to win the license to explore the field, which has never entered into production.

All the accused have denied any wrongdoing.

A Milan judge ruled in December that the companies, along with present and past executives, would face trial.