January 31, 2018 / 7:41 AM / 2 days ago

EnQuest agrees with BP to run decommissioning of Thistle, Deveron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - EnQuest Plc (ENQ.L), a North Sea-focused oil producer, said it had agreed with BP Plc (BP.L) to manage the decommissioning of Thistle and Deveron fields, located 275 miles north-east of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom.

    EnQuest will get $30 million (21.17 million pounds) in cash as part of the deal for handling the process. EnQuest said its current estimate of its exposure to decommissioning costs is lower than the $30 million cash being received.

    Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
