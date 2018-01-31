EnQuest agrees with BP to run decommissioning of Thistle, Deveron

(Reuters) - EnQuest Plc (ENQ.L), a North Sea-focused oil producer, said it had agreed with BP Plc (BP.L) to manage the decommissioning of Thistle and Deveron fields, located 275 miles north-east of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom.

EnQuest will get $30 million (21.17 million pounds) in cash as part of the deal for handling the process. EnQuest said its current estimate of its exposure to decommissioning costs is lower than the $30 million cash being received.