STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian Capital has increased its stake in mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) to 9.06 percent of the outstanding B shares, a filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

Cevian, founded by Swedes Christer Gardell and Lars Forberg, previously owned 8.05 percent of the shares.

Ericsson is due to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday January 31.