Russia's ESN Group completes acquisition of Delovoy Peterburg media
December 27, 2017 / 11:31 AM / a day ago

Russia's ESN Group completes acquisition of Delovoy Peterburg media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ESN Group, controlled by businessman Grigory Berezkin, has completed the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in the Delovoy Peterburg media outlet, it said on Wednesday.

“The acquisition of Delovoy Peterburg is part of our strategy to invest in high-quality media businesses,” the company said in a statement, citing Berezkin.

“No changes in editorial policy are planned. We look forward to participating in the next stage of the newspaper’s development,” he added.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by David Evans

