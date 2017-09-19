FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fok elected president of Asian Electronic Sports Federation
September 19, 2017 / 4:27 PM / a month ago

Fok elected president of Asian Electronic Sports Federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kenneth Fok has been elected president of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) replacing Kazakhstan’s Natalya Sipovich, the organisation said on Tuesday.

Fok, vice-president of Hong Kong’s Sports Federation and Olympic Committee and member of the Olympic Council of Asia’s international relations committee, was elected unopposed and promised to take e-sports in Asia to new heights.

“This is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, especially in Asia,” he said in a statement.

“These are exciting times because technology is changing so quickly, so it’s important that we work with our partners and expand our scope beyond today.”

E-sports include competitive gaming where players square off on virtual games for big prize money in tournaments and draw millions of spectators online.

Global audiences for E-sports are expected to reach 385.5 million this year, according to research firm Newzoo.

Sipovich, who announced her resignation during an AESF Executive Board meeting during the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), oversaw the successful inclusion of electronic sports into the AIMAG from 2013.

The 62-year-old served as the body’s president for a decade, but stepped down so a younger person could take the lead.

“It has been my great honour to serve as president, but after 10 years I think it is time for a younger person to take over because this is a sport that really belongs to younger people,” she said.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

