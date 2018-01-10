FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German war graves unearthed at construction site in Estonia
January 10, 2018 / 12:12 PM / a day ago

German war graves unearthed at construction site in Estonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - Building workers at a construction site close the Estonian capital Tallinn have discovered the unmarked graves of an estimated one hundred German soldiers who died during World War Two.

A construction worker walks in the site where German WWII graves were found in Tallinn, Estonia January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The previously unknown individual graves were found near the Baltic coast near a German military cemetery. They are thought to be an undocumented section of the larger burial site.

“The builders stopped their work when they discovered the remains, and the situation is being looked into,” Arnold Unt of the Estonian War Museum told public broadcaster ERR.

Several battles were fought between Soviet troops and retreating Nazi Germany forces on Estonian territory during the war. Every year the remains of combatants from both sides are found in unmarked graves and are exhumed and reburied in military cemeteries.

Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Richard Balmforth

