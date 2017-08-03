UK insurer esure's first-half profit surges 44.6 percent

(Reuters) - British insurer esure Group Plc (ESUR.L) reported a surge in first-half pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products and rising insurance prices.

esure, which provides insurance products to almost two million drivers, home owners, pet owners and holiday makers across the UK, said pretax profit from continuing operations rose 44.6 percent to 45.1 million pounds ($59.6 million) in the six months ended June.

Gross written premiums rose 22.8 percent to 393.3 million pounds in the period.

Motor gross written premiums were up more than 27 percent to 351.3 million pounds in the period, pushing trading profit from the segment 40 percent higher to 48.1 million pounds.

On the new European capital rules for insurers that came in January 2016, esure said its Solvency II capital ratio was 153 percent. The lower the ratio, the greater the chances of a company defaulting on its obligations.

“We are firmly on track to deliver results at the positive end of our 2017 guidance,” esure said on Thursday.

Esure, which said last year it would retain capital to deliver stakeholder value, raised its interim dividend to 4.1 pence per share from 3 pence a year earlier.