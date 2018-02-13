Ethiopia frees opposition leader jailed for incitement

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia released a senior opposition leader on Tuesday, more than two years after he was detained during mass protests over land rights, a member of his party said.

Bekele Gerba, secretary general of the Oromo Federalist Congress, was arrested in December 2015 after mass protests broke out in the Oromiya region over accusations of land grabbing and political marginalization.

More protests have hit the region this week.