February 17, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. says it 'strongly disagrees' with Ethiopia's state of emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Ethiopia said on Saturday it disagreed with the government’s decision to impose a state of emergency to calm potential unrest the day after the prime minister’s surprise resignation.

“We strongly disagree with the Ethiopian government’s decision to impose a state of emergency that includes restrictions on fundamental rights such as assembly and expression,” the statement said.

“We recognise and share concerns expressed by the government about incidents of violence and loss of life, but firmly believe that the answer is greater freedom, not less,” it said.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Edmund Blair

