Abu Dhabi's Etihad appoints ex-British defence official as group CEO

FILE PHOTO: A plane of Etihad Airways company is seen at Minsk international airport near the village of Slabada, Belarus, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Aviation Group appointed Tony Douglas, previously a senior official at Britain’s Ministry of Defence, as chief executive, the airline conglomerate said on Thursday.

Douglas replaces veteran Australian CEO James Hogan, who over 10 years developed Etihad Airways into an aggressive rival to Dubai’s Emirates and Qatar Airways. Etihad had announced in January that Hogan planned to step down.

Douglas, who headed the British ministry’s defence equipment and support department, responsible for procuring and supporting equipment and services for the armed forces, will join Etihad in January.