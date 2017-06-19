FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
EU clears 377 million euros of French, German aid to Airbus X6
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2017 / 7:51 AM / 2 months ago

EU clears 377 million euros of French, German aid to Airbus X6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Airbus Group, Europe's largest aerospace group, is pictured in front of the company headquarters building in Ottobrunn, near Munich February 26, 2014.Michaela Rehle

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday approved 377 million euros (329.7 million pounds) of French and German support to Airbus Group to develop its new X6 heavy helicopter model, saying it would contribute to research and development in the bloc.

"The French and German support will stimulate considerable private investment in this project," European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said in a statement. "The support will help bring a new generation of innovative heavy helicopters to the market, without causing undue distortions of competition."

The X6 is widely described as a successor to the Super Puma, a workhorse of the offshore oil industry.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.