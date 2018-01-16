EU says it has raided paper company in cartel inquiry

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission carried out an unannounced inspection of a company selling kraft paper and industrial paper sacks as part of an investigation into a possible cartel.

The Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that the inspection took place on Monday at a company in an EU country, without saying which, and followed other raids in 2016 and 2017.

“The Commission has concerns that the inspected company may have violated Articled 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which prohibits anticompetitive practices such as price fixing and customer allocation giving further details,” the Commission said.

It added that inspections did not mean that companies were guilty of anti-competitive behaviour.

On Monday, Euromoney said the European Commission was conducting an unannounced inspection at the Brussels office of its RISI business.