BERLIN (Reuters) - The offices of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) were searched on Monday as part of a European Commission investigation of cartel allegations against several German carmakers, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - A Volkswagen logo is seen at Serramonte Volkswagen in Colma, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Volkswagen had no immediate comment.