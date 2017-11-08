FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German car lobby group views EU emissions targets as too challenging
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 8, 2017 / 12:59 PM / in 21 hours

German car lobby group views EU emissions targets as too challenging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s VDA car lobby group said on Wednesday it views the European Union’s proposed tougher car emissions targets as hard to meet and putting European car makers at a disadvantage in global markets.

“From today’s perspective, it is more than questionable whether the proposed CO2 targets are achievable. That will depend largely on how fast customers will accept alternative engines in the coming years and how fast public infrastructure is built,” VDA said in a statement.

It added that European car makers were hit worse than peers in other parts of the world.

The EU proposal calls for the reduction of 30 percent of average CO2 emissions by 2030 from car makers’ fleets compared with 2021 levels. It also sets an interim goal of a 15 percent reduction by 2025 to help ensure automakers kick start investment early.

But it has already met with opposition from nations with big automotive sectors, such as Germany.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Sims

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.