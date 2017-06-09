China 'strongly' questions EU tariffs on hot-rolled steel imports

Labourers work at a hot-rolling mill of the Wuhan Iron & Steel Group on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province August 22, 2006.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.

In a statement, it said the European Commission ignores the fact that China's steel exports to Europe declined in 2016 and said it will take all necessary measures to protect the interests of Chinese firms.