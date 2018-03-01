FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 10:54 AM / a day ago

EU clears Italian support scheme for advanced biomethane and biofuels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday cleared a 4.7 billion euros ($5.73 billion) support scheme in Italy for advanced biomethane and biofuels, saying it was in line with state-aid rules.

FILE PHOTO - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds a news conference at the EU Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. Reuters/Eric Vidal

“The scheme will encourage the production and consumption of advanced biofuels in Italy, while limiting distortions of competition,” Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The scheme will support the distribution and production of advanced biofuels and biomethane used in the transport sector, by paying premiums to compensate for the higher costs compared to traditional fuels.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

