FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 26, 2018 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

EU clears German support scheme for electric buses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission cleared on Monday a 70-million-euro ($86.4 million) scheme in Germany to support electric buses and charging infrastructure, saying it was in line with EU state-aid rules.

The scheme, which will run until the end of 2021, will help public transport operators by covering the additional costs for electric and hybrid buses and installing the necessary charging infrastructure.

“The Commission concluded that the contribution to EU environmental goals of the scheme outweighs any potential distortion of competition brought about by the public financing,” the EU’s competition regulator said in a statement.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.