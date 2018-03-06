EU court rules against tribunals settling intra-EU disputes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s top court ruled on Tuesday that arbitration clauses common to almost 200 investment agreements between EU member countries violate EU law, casting doubt on such deals and others struck by the bloc as a whole.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) found that an award of damages in 2012 to Dutch insurer Achmea from Slovakia under a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) inherited from former Czechoslovakia breached EU law.

It said the arbitration tribunal that made the order was not a court of a member state, had no power to refer matters to the ECJ and that its decisions were final, even though disputes referred to it could concern EU law.

“The arbitration clause in the BIT has an adverse effect on the autonomy of EU law, and is therefore incompatible with EU law,” the court said.

The European Commission said the judgment was in line with its position.

“This is not related to the investment we have in international trade agreements — this is another family of issues,” a spokesman told a regular news briefing.

The case has been followed closely within the European Union as 196 BITs between EU members contain such clauses. Some were concluded between western EU countries to protect investments of their companies in eastern countries before the latter joined the EU.

The Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Commission submitted observations in support of Slovakia’s arguments.

Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria and Finland contended that such clauses were valid.

The ruling could also have a bearing on EU trade deals, which contain systems for dispute settlement.

Environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth said the ruling made it even more uncertain that trade deals with parallel legal systems, such as the EU-Canada agreement, were legal under EU law.

The European Commission has changed its model for investment protection for future deals, after vocal opposition to the existing system, which critics said gave multinationals too great a power to influence public policy.

The ECJ will rule in a separate case on the legality of the new system.

In Tuesday’s case, the ECJ had been asked to rule on a BIT agreed between the Netherlands and the former Czechoslovakia in 1991.

Slovakia brought a legal action in Germany, from where the case was referred to the ECJ to decide whether clauses on arbitration were compatible with EU law.