FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Myanmar
Markets
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 16, 2018 / 9:01 AM / a day ago

EU court upholds order for EDF to repay French state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An EU court ruled on Tuesday that the European Commission had been right to order France to recover 1.37 billion euros (1.22 billion pounds) in state aid from utility group EDF (EDF.PA).

The case goes back to the 2003, when the Commission ordered EDF to repay a tax claim which the state had waived in order to boost the utility’s balance sheet.

    EDF initially won an appeal against the order in 2009 and 2012 court rulings, but the Commission issued a new order to repay the money in 2015. EDF repaid the amount that year, but then brought a challenge to the General Court of the European Union, the EU’s second-highest court.

    An EDF spokesman said the company had not yet decided whether to appeal again.

    He said that since the money had already been reimbursed, Tuesday’s ruling had no impact on EDF’s accounts.

    Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.