FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 23, 2018 / 11:20 AM / a day ago

Experts to discuss possibly regulating crypto-currencies-EU vice president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A group of high-ranking experts will next week discuss the possibility of introducing regulation of crypto-currencies, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

Speaking during a visit to Berlin, Dombrovskis also said he did not see any threat to Latvia’s creditworthiness in view of a probe into whether its central bank chief accepted a bribe, allegations Ilmars Rimsevics has denied as his lawyers fight for him to keep his job.

“It is more a question of damage to the reputation,” he said, adding that the European Union was looking at the issue.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.