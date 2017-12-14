FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO's Stoltenberg says EU and NATO stronger together
#World News
December 14, 2017 / 2:44 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

NATO's Stoltenberg says EU and NATO stronger together

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg welcomed greater cooperation between the Western military alliance and European Union on Thursday, saying the two were stronger together.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives to attend the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“Forces and capabilities developed under EU initiatives have to be available also for NATO because we only have one set of forces,” NATO’s secretary general told reporters on arrival at a summit of European leaders. “Together we are stronger.”

With Brexit also on the summit’s agenda, he said that Britain’s withdrawal from the EU would not change its relationship with the military alliance.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
